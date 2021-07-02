Lillian M. Magoon WORCESTER — Lillian Mary Magoon, 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Margaret Pratt Community in Bradford, Vermont, with her family by her side. She was born in Brockton, Massachusetts, in 1942, one of six children, daughter of Dorothy and Theodore Perusse Sr. She attended school in Massachusetts. In 1965, Lillian moved to Vermont. She was a sheriff s deputy from 1965 to 1970. She worked for Shaw's and the Grand Union in Montpelier for 46 years, retiring in 2015. She enjoyed working, helping others and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Kerr, of Chicago, Illinois; one brother, Ted Perusse, of Denten, Texas; four children, Cindy Sayers, of East Barre, Vermont, Wanda Magoon, of Worcester, Vermont, Lisa Judd and husband Mike Judd, of Norwich, Vermont, Wendell Magoon Jr. and wife Nancy Magoon, of Tunbridge, Vermont; eight grandsons, two great-granddaughters and one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three siblings, Joseph, Kenneth Perusse and Dorothy Phillips. In keeping with her wishes, a visitation to celebrate her life will be conducted on Aug. 1, 2021, at Wrightsville Beach, 369 VT 12, Middlesex, VT 05602. A burial in the family plot in Massachusetts will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to BAYADA, 316 Main St. Unit EH-6, Norwich, VT 05055; or to the Alzheimer's Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.
