Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Showers developing this afternoon with the possibility of a thunderstorm. High 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.