Lillian Corriveau NORTHFIELD — Lillian Corriveau, 75, of Northfield, VT passed away on July 30, 2022, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Lillian was born on September 22, 1946, in Montpelier. She was the daughter of James and Lena (Richardson) Broadwell. Lillian grew up in the Barre/Montpelier area. She married Patrick Corriveau in 1969 and they had one child, Kelly. They later divorced and Lillian bought a home in Montpelier where she raised her daughter. Lillian enjoyed crafting, coloring, listening to Elvis, going for short walks, and spending time with family and friends. In the later years of her life, Lillian lived at Four Seasons Care Home in Northfield where she engaged in numerous activities and gained many friends. Lillian is survived by her sister, Shirley Hartson of Chelsea, nephews Steve Tracy (Brandi) and Dwayne Chamberlin (Angie) of Williamstown, Danny Chamberlin of Duxbury, a niece, Nancy Chamberlin of Craftsbury, and her great niece, Kiley Tracy. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kelly Corriveau, both parents, a brother, Stanley Broadwell, brother-in-law Ray Hartson, and her great nephew, Steven Tracy II. A graveside service will be held at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury on Friday, August 12th at 3:00 pm. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
