Lida Mugford BARRE TOWN — Lida Mugford, 86, a long-time resident passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home with her family at her bedside. Born on January 19, 1936, in Barre, she was the daughter of Charles and Ethel (Fuller) Payne. She attended elementary school in Washington and graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre. On October 5, 1957, she married Wayne Mugford in the First Baptist Church in Barre. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre until they moved to their current residence in Barre Town in 1959. Lida was a homemaker. She was an active member of Enough Ministries formally the First Baptist Church, she served on many boards and committees, was a Sunday School teacher, and active with the Woman’s Alliance. She volunteered with Care Net, and with Redbook – a community service for area needy. Lida placed all of her love and faith in her savior Jesus. Always looking for His wisdom, guidance, and strength. Following her love for Jesus, was her love for her husband, her children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her family and her friends. In her spare time, Lida loved spending time outdoors in all seasons – taking in every moment, sledding, gardening, visiting beaches and mountains, and enjoying the sun and the rain – you name it, mom enjoyed it. When inside, she enjoyed cooking, baking, decorating, and making her home warm, loving, peaceful, and welcoming to everyone. Although nothing surpassed her love and time spent with Jesus, her husband, family and friends. Survivors include her husband Wayne Mugford; her children Todd Mugford, Marna Getz and her husband, Charles; Craig Mugford and his wife, Sue; and Colleen Carrier and her husband, Todd; her ten grandchildren; and her twenty-three great-grandchildren; her sister Marge Couillard as well as nine nieces, nine nephews, and many cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Vern Payne, her sister Mae Braman, and her niece Marylin Johnson. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Enough Ministries Church, 24 Washington Street, Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in Hope Cemetery in Barre. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Care Net, PO Box 513, Barre, VT 05641 or www.carenetcv.org
