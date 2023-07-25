Lewis Watson SAFETY HARBOR, FL — Lewis Watson, 73, of Safety Harbor, Florida died unexpectedly on September 14, 2022. His loss was sudden, and the family is deeply saddened. His big hugs, quick wit, and gregarious attitude will be missed. Lew was born on August 17th, 1949 to John and Mary Watson in Barre, VT. After graduating from Spaulding High School in 1967, he went on to study Mathematics at University of Vermont. During his summers, he worked in the quarry cutting stone for the Rock of Ages. Lew married Pam Holden, his high school sweetheart, in 1971 after graduating from UVM. He began his career in banking at Key Bank in Barre, VT, and in 1975, moved to to Rutland to work for First Vermont Bank. Lew was known for running bank operations from the Griffon building for First Vermont and Marble Bank but probably best known for his conversations with everyone in town during his smoke breaks. Lew was a huge part his kids sports, and could be found coaching or cheering them on at practices and games. No matter the weather, Lew was there wearing his favorite snot covered gloves. Later in life, Lew moved to Florida where he met and married Marianne Costlow. He earned his real estate license and worked with clients in the Safety Harbor and St Pete area. In his free time, you could find him enjoying a drink with family and friends at the Palm Pavilion or walking their dog Daisy. And during the holidays, Lew loved making margaritas for everyone with fresh lemonade from his lemon tree. Lew was a dedicated husband, father, and Poppy. He cared for his first wife Pam over a long illness, partnered with Marianne in her real estate business, and enjoyed sports with his children and grandchildren. Lew is survived by his sisters, Judi Zaccour, Nancy Bryan, and Diane Schmidt; his two children, Lori Nichols and John Watson; his two stepchildren Alyssa and Jayna Costlow; and his 5 grandchildren, Owen, Allie, Braden, Lyla, and Wyatt. A service will be held at Hope Cemetery in Barre, VT on July 28th, 2023 at 10am. Please consider a donation to the VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund 2023 at VTFloodResponse.org. In leu of flowers, please raise a cold one. This buds for Lew.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.