Lewis F. Willey DUNNELLON, FL — Lewis F. Willey, 78, of Dunnellon, FL., died Friday, April 14, 2023, at his residence in Dunnellon. He was born June 17,1944 in Hardwick, VT., and moved here from Elizabeth, PA. In 2017. He is a retired truck driver from Bellavance & Sons Trucking, serving them from 1965 to 1992, served as a merchandiser for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company from 1993 to 2008, and a proprietor of Fallen Timber Stables from 1992 to 2017. He served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965 as a Sharpshooter. Lewis is survived by his Wife of 39 years, Terri Willey of Dunnellon, FL, 1 Brother, Harold Willey, 3 Sisters, Lorraine Perraulte, Pam Celley (Willis), Gail Rogers, a mother-in-law Adeline "Babe" Jones, many nieces and nephews, and his 2 beloved dogs Sophie and Sadie Mae. He is an unselfish, hard-working and set the example of how a man should treat people. He touched many lives. He loved traveling to the barrel races with his wife and dogs where he enjoyed visiting with his friends and was her biggest fan and supporter. He had a great sense of humor and was quick to tell a joke or pull a prank. He also enjoyed NASCAR and held season tickets to Dover Speedway for many years. He enjoyed his retirement at his farm in Florida. He never turned down the opportunity to have a cold one and a good meal with friends. He will be missed by many. He is preceded in death by his brother James Willey, parents Harold, and Elaine Willey, and father-in-law Paul “Puck” Jones. There will be no viewing at his request. Cremation arrangements were handled by Florida Cremation Society, Ocala, FL.
