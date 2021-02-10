Lewis Amell NORTHFIELD — Lewis "Tinker" Amell, 87, a longtime resident of Northfield Falls, passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2020. Born on June 5, 1933, in Northfield, he was the son of William and Helen (Swan) Amell. On Nov. 10, 1956, he married Janice Brassard. They resided in Northfield Falls until 2005 when they moved to Northfield. Tinker was stationed with the Army in Korea from 1953-1955. He was employed by Northfield Fuel Co. from 1955 until he retired in 1995. He was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department in Northfield from 1955-1958 and was also the local “Grave Digger” from 1955 to 2000. In his spare time, Tinker enjoyed following the New York Giants and Boston Red Sox, along with hunting and fishing. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Survivors include Janice Amell of Northfield; two sons, Steve Amell of Northfield, Scott Amell and wife Barbara of Northfield; daughter Holly Bento and husband Paul of Underhill; daughters-in-law Laura Amell (Gregory Amell) and Debra Amell (Kevin Amell); along with 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sisters, Evelyn Premont of Northfield and Phyllis Beauchemin of Brookfield, and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his seven siblings, William Amell, Arthur Amell, Harvey Amell, Michael Amell, Mary Martin, Beverly Jarvis and Anita Amell; two of his sons, Gregory Amell and Kevin Amell; and grandson James Duquette. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Tinker’s life will be held in the spring of 2021 at a time to be announced later. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 168 Wall St., Northfield, VT 05663.
