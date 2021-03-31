Lester “Rally” Thomas Jr. MONTPELIER — Lester Ralston “Rally” Thomas Jr. passed away at Heaton Woods in Montpelier, Vermont, at the age of 98, on March 28, 2021, after a long and active life. Born on July 27, 1922, in Providence, Rhode Island, he was the son of Lester R. Thomas and Alice (Bennett) Porter. He had one sister, Ann Porter Mullen. He married Ruth Sherwood, his closest friend, advisor and supporter, on Feb. 18, 1948. Rally attended Moses Brown (K-12, a Quaker school) in Providence, Rhode Island, where his father was headmaster. Through horse therapy for recovery from spinal meningitis at age 5, Rally developed a lifelong love of horses that led him to work on the Dot S Dot ranch in Montana through his teens. After high school, Rally served in the United States Army as Master Sergeant in the corps of military police in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After the war, he graduated from Nichols College, Dudley, Massachusetts, 1948, with a degree in finance. He began his banking career in Providence before moving to Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1952. A year after moving with his young family, a Category 5 tornado destroyed their home and everything in it; miraculously, Ruthie and their eldest daughter, who were in the house at the time, survived unscathed. Rally served in the banking industry for 40 years, spending much of his time employed as a vice president at Worcester County National Bank. Upon retirement from banking, he worked for the Southern New England AAA. Rally had a long commitment to community service through his leadership with YMCA, Nichols College Board of Trustees, Chamber of Commerce (Worcester, Massachusetts/Harlingen, Texas) and as a lifelong member of the Masons. He was also active in his church communities wherever he lived (Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Texas, Vermont), including the Old Meeting House in East Montpelier, Vermont. After retirement, Rally and Ruthie sold their house and embarked on the adventure of a lifetime traveling North America as full-time RVers for nearly 20 years. Together, they led travelcades for the Avion Travel Club. If Rally was not in his RV, he could be found in the White Mountains of New Hampshire hiking in the beautiful wilderness and taking in all of nature’s beauty. After Ruthie’s passing in 2003, Rally started a new chapter in life with volunteer activities in Harlingen, Texas, including board director for St. Alban’s Episcopal Day School and driving for the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Houston. In 2013, Rally moved to The Gardens in Williamstown, Vermont, to be closer to family. True to his spirit, he became deeply connected with his new community. Rally had such a warm and loving character; he would spend hours sharing stories about his life and family with everyone he met. Rally was immensely proud of his family and loved telling stories of their accomplishments. He is survived by his three daughters, Nancy Thomas (Dana Lawrence), Susan Billings (Dana) and Dr. Sandra Davidge (Eric). He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Jared Thomas (Lindsay), Darby Thomas (Emilia), Peter Davidge (Kathryn Richards) and Christopher Davidge (Logan Morwick Miller); as well as three great-grandchildren, Charlotta, Isla and Edi Rally Thomas. During his long life, Rally did many things and traveled many places with Ruthie, his loving and patient wife of 55 years. Through his engaging nature, he made friends everywhere he went. Those who met Rally are unlikely to ever forget him. For his family, he reserved a special, deeper love that shone through all he said and did. Best said by the Wizard of Oz, “a heart is not judged by how much you love; but by how much you are loved by others.” As your family, we love you very much and will never forget you. Godspeed on your journey back to Ruthie. There will be no services at this time. In the spirit of Rally’s commitment to community service, feel free to donate to a charitable organization of your choice in his name. Arrangements are being made through Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
