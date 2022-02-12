Lester B. Smith Jr. BARRE — Lester B. Smith Jr., 84, of North Main Street, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Born on Sept. 26, 1937, in St. Johnsbury, he was the son of Marion (Gates) and Lester Smith Sr. He attended elementary and high school in Barre. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the 101st Airborne Division until he was honorably discharged. On April 26, 1958, he married Louise Farnham in the Barre Congregational Church. They made their home in Barre. Lester owned and operated Smitty’s Custom Sandblast for many years. His memberships include the Barre Congregational Church, Canadian Club of Barre, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1391, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #790 of Barre. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting things, such as coins, baseball cards and anything that happened to catch his attention. Survivors include his wife, Louise Smith; his children, David Smith and his wife, Kim, Lester Smith III and his wife, Jennifer, Cynthia Day and her husband, Brad, Ritchie Smith and his wife, Tammy; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; as well as his sister, Gail Kennison. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Michael Smith; his sister, Nancy Badeau; and his brother, Albert Smith. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the East Corinth Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.