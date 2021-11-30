Leslie “Skipper” Morse WATERBURY — Leslie M. “Skipper” Morse, 89, a longtime resident of Waterbury, Vermont, passed away in the comfort of his home and presence of family on Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, 2021. Born in Burlington, Vermont, on Oct. 4, 1932, he was the son of the late Stanley Morse and Ethelyn (Merrill) Morse. Skip was married to Grace “Bette” Morse, who predeceased him on Dec. 28, 2013. Skip was a 1952 graduate of Waterbury High School and an avid athlete. His love of sports continued throughout his life from coaching Little League Baseball to following the Celtics, Red Sox and New York Giants. Skip joined the IBEW Local 300 on Nov. 12, 1952, and worked as an electrician. He traveled throughout New England on various jobs and remained an active member until his death. This was a Brotherhood he held dear all of his life. He anxiously anticipated attending the annual picnics and gatherings, and could remember all the names of his fellow co-workers as he enjoyed recounting the stories of their jobs and antics. Also known by some as “The Mayor of High Street,” Skip was involved in his local community and served as a volunteer firefighter with the Waterbury Village Fire Department (1970-1979). He loved cooking and could often be found in the kitchen trying a recipe he’d just watched on a cooking show. He was also a fan of westerns and claimed he’d watched “Gunsmoke” enough times that he could outdraw Matt Dillon. He enjoyed his years as a “snowbird” in Florida, where he and his wife met several new friends, who continued to keep in touch even after traveling became too hard. They were a comfort to Skip after his wife’s passing. Skip is survived by his children, Melinda Sargent and her husband, Gary, of West Bend, Wisconsin, Steve Morse and his wife, Esta, of Springfield, Vermont, Stanley Morse and his wife, René, of Waterbury, Vermont, Mark Morse and his partner, Yulia, of Brownsville, Vermont, Mike Morse and his partner, Jen, of Montpelier, Vermont, William Walters and his wife, Cheryl, of Bucksport, Maine, Herbert Walters, of Bucksport, Maine, Mary Taylor and her husband, Jim, of Carterville, Illinois, Anita Kirkland, of Destin, Florida; his brother, Spencer Morse, of Berlin, Vermont; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. Skip was predeceased by his sister, Elaine “Sis” Hoadley. A service celebrating the life of Skip Morse will be held from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury, Vermont, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow at the Waterbury Fire Department, 43 South Main St. Skip will be laid to rest beside Bette in Hope Cemetery in Waterbury. Memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 or visitwww.cvhhh.org/donate. To send online condolences, please visit us at www.perkinsparker.com.
