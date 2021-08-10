Leslie Jarvis NORTHFIELD — The apple didn’t fall far from the tree for Leslie Jarvis. She inherited her father’s big heart, infectious smile and innate ability to make others feel special. Her truly unique gift, however, was a carefully honed skill for expressing love and bringing joy to those around her through perfectly timed combinations of curse words, crude gestures and wry smiles. These gifts proved a blessing throughout a rewarding and full life that was punctuated by tragedy and defined by love and perseverance. Born in Washington, DC, to the late Lawrence James and Edna Tate on May 15, 1945, Leslie was a precocious child who rarely had to study and became an accomplished guitarist at a young age. She was also a natural born caregiver and that is where she found her true calling. She relished her role as a big sister to Pamela and Lawrence James "Jim" Jr. as the family moved to Brazil, even though her mischievous side often landed all three of them in hot water as she instigated ill-conceived indoor baseball games and sneaking out to festivals while their parents were out. Leslie returned to the United States to attend college at Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia where she met her first husband, Jeff Taylor. Leslie put aside her musical ambitions as she and Jeff were married and started their family in East Montpelier, Vermont, and where she poured her heart and soul into their two children, Christine and Stephen. Her family often joked that she loved animals even more than people, and she followed that passion as a veterinary assistant. Leslie loved the opportunity to work with animals and she simply couldn’t resist an animal in need. Over the years, Leslie adopted dogs, cats, birds, ducks, chickens and more, into her family. Leslie’s faith and resilience were tested by a series of tragedies over the years. She was devastated by the death of her son, Stephen, who died while pursuing his dream of being a fighter pilot. She outlived both her first husband, Jeff, and her second husband, Roger Jarvis. Then her daughter, Christine, passed away tragically. Yet, Leslie and her contagious smile persevered even in the worst of times as she found solace and even some joy in caring for others. Following the passing of her son, Leslie began working as an assistant to the pastor who had helped her through her grief. She also worked as a cook at the Four Seasons Care Home in Northfield where she relished the opportunity to engage with the residents. As her mother’s health failed, Leslie would take long trips to help her father care for her mother. She always found a way to bring a smile to their faces, especially when filling in for her mother on the dance floor. As her own health declined in recent years, Leslie was no longer able to care for others but nevertheless found a way to bring some joy to those who cared for her. For those caregivers working in elder care and assisted living facilities, the COVID-19 pandemic was nightmare, but Leslie was known as a “ray of sunshine” wherever she went. Those who worked with her at home, in the hospital, in rehab and eventually in hospice, were blessed by her kindness, infectious smile and dry wit. Leslie made their lives better and provided much needed relief and pleasure in their daily experience under the worst of conditions. She passed away Feb. 2, 2021. Leslie is survived by her brother, Jim Tate; her sister, Pamela Blafkin; two nieces and four nephews. Services will be held in Plainmont Cemetery in East Montpelier, Vermont, on Aug. 20 at 11 a.m.
