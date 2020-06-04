Leslie Donna Tawnamaia MARSHFIELD — Leslie Donna Tawnamaia, known as Laelia to many, died on May 29, 2020, in her home with her husband by her side. She was 65. Leslie was born on Jan. 10, 1955, in Berwyn, Illinois. She grew up in Northbrook, a suburb of Chicago, with her parents, Robert Rucker and Charlene (Pauquette) Rucker, and her brother, Brian. Leslie moved to Boston for college and it was there she met her husband, Greg Warner, in 1989. The two of them shared many common interests, including a business venture in natural minerals and stones - something Leslie would remain interested in all her life. In the late-1990s, they moved together to Vermont. Leslie was always curious and ready to learn more and in Vermont, followed another interest by managing the office of a naturopathic doctor. Leslie had always felt drawn to ministry and as she developed a deeper relationship with the Unitarian Universalist Church, decided to pursue her Master of Divinity degree. She attended the Meadville-Lombard Theological College in Chicago, graduating in 2011, and was ordained in both the Washington, Vermont, and St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Unitarian Universalist congregations in 2013. Her work as a minister aligned with her sense of purpose and brought her great joy. Greg and Leslie settled in Marshfield, Vermont. Over the course of their life together, they adopted many older dogs who had lost their primary humans or were in otherwise need of a home. In fact, when Greg and Leslie decided to legally marry in 2013, one of their adopted greyhounds was there to witness the simple ceremony. Leslie leaves behind her husband, Greg; her brother, Brian and wife Linda of Illinois; her aunt, Donna Didier of Wisconsin; as well as cousins and many friends. Her burial will be private. Those wishing to do something in memory of Leslie are invited to make a donation to a local animal welfare organization of their choosing. Cards sharing memories may be sent to the family in care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home (30 School St., Montpelier, VT 05602). Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
