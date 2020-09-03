Leslie Arnold Skinner Jr. NORTHFIELD — Leslie Arnold Skinner Jr., 92, passed away Aug. 26, 2020, at his home in Northfield, Vermont. The oldest of seven children, Leslie was born March 18, 1928, in Melrose, Massachusetts, to Leslie A. Skinner and Hazel Vassar (Cook) Skinner. A member of the Oliver Ames High School class of 1945, he furthered his education by taking courses at Massasoit College, Fitchburg and Bridgewater State Colleges, and Boston School of Anatomy. He served an apprenticeship as funeral director and embalmer with Ellis Delano of Brockton, whose daughter became his second wife. He married Bernice M. Baker in 1954 and they had two sons. Divorced in 1978, he later married Phyllis Jean Delano. He liked machinery, especially automobiles, and owned many antique classics over the years. In 1950, he bought Earle’s Hudson dealership in South Easton, Massachusetts, added GMC trucks and ran it as Skinner Motor Sales for three years. Next he worked in the experimental department of Pratt & Whitney in Hartford, Connecticut, and later became service manager at Jannell Ford in Weymouth, Massachusetts, for 28 years. He then taught at Southeastern Regional Vocational High School in South Easton, Massachusetts, and having gone full circle, had been with Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield after moving to Vermont in 1990. He was active in Grange circles, a past master of Easton Grange, Brockton Grange and Capital City Grange. As a Mason, he was a past master of Satucket Lodge F&AM, past president of the Tri Town Temple Association and a past master of the Brockton Masonic Lodge of Instruction in Massachusetts. He was a Royal Arch Mason, a Tall Cedar of Lebanon, and a member of The Grand Order of the Sword of Bunker Hill. For many years, he was the secretary of DeWitt Clinton Lodge and an officer in Naomi Chapter, Order Of The Eastern Star in Northfield. He was a past president of the South Shore Antique Auto Club in Massachusetts, and a past treasurer of the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts. He served on the Board of Zoning in Northfield and as an auditor. He was an active member and officer of the Northfield Rotary Club and served on the board of the United Methodist Church in Northfield. Although he spent much of his life in Massachusetts, he thought of himself as a Vermonter spending much of his youth on Grandpa’s farm on Skinner Hill Road in Bakersfield. Les enjoyed camping trips in his motor home and liked to travel as long as it was on the ground or by boat. His grandchildren were a particular joy, four boys and the redhead, Sarah. Les is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Northfield; two sons, Wayne Douglas Skinner of Central Square, New York, and Steven Nelson Skinner of Northfield; a brother, Russell Skinner; and five grandchildren, Nelson, Sarah, Andrew, Kevin and Joseph. He was predeceased by his parents; four brothers, Franklin, Donald, Paul and Kenneth; a sister, Caroline; and a half-sister, Phyllis. A graveside and burial service in Celebration of his Life will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield. Evelyn Doyon, lay minister of the United Methodist Church of Northfield, will lead the service. Friends may call at the Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Ave., Northfield, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. Members of DeWitt Clinton Lodge, F&AM in Northfield will conduct the Masonic Memorial Service at 5:30 p.m. during the calling hours. The adherence of COVID-19 restrictions are encouraged.
