Lesha D. Harrison DRAKEBORO, KY — Lesha Danielle Harrison, 47 years of Drakesboro ,KY, passed away on Wednesday June 21, 2023. She was born in Greenville, KY on January 30, 1976. Lesha is proceeded in death by her grandparents, L.E. & Dorothy (Ables) Harrison; stepfather, Carl Evans; sister, Cassandra and Kevin "Tiny" Garner, father of Liberty. Survivors include her mother, Dianne Evans of Hillsboro; stepfather, Robert McCravy of Central City, KY; daughter, Liberty Harrison of Hillsboro; brother, Bradley McCravy of Hillsboro; four step-siblings along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and host of friends. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Monday June 26, 2023 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Hillsboro Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:00 PM until time of services on Monday at the Thompson Funeral Home. Donations can be made to charity of choice. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com or to leave a like, comment or share, visit the Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Care Facebook Pafe.
