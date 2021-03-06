Leonard V. Surprise NORTHFIELD — Leonard Vernon Surprise, 86, died Feb. 28, 2021, in Burlington. He was born Feb. 18, 1935, to Howard and Jennie (Haskins) Surprise. Leonard attended elementary school in Ferrisburgh and graduated from high school in Vergennes in 1951. Leonard loved to hunt throughout life and loved camping. Shortly after high school, Leonard joined the U.S. Air Force and spent time in Germany. After the Air Force. he joined the Army Guards. In 1958, he met the love of his life, Carolyn Kirkpatrick, and they were married on Oct. 4, 1958, and they eventually had six children, Sheila, Pam, Leonard II, Sharee, Paul and David. After leaving the Army Guards, Leonard joined the Navy Seabees and went to Vietnam in 1968 and returned in 1969. Then he worked for Jordan Milton as a mechanic, later employed by Grand Union and finally drove tractor trailer cross-country for 30 years. He was a good husband, father and grandfather and was well-loved by family and friends. Leonard will be remembered by many as “Soupy” and known for his laughing, joking and horsing around. He was an avid coffee drinker with his friends at both The Common Café and O’Maddi’s Deli in Northfield which they frequented on a daily basis. He was blessed with seven grandkids and seven great-grandkids. He was predeceased by his mom and dad, two sisters and three brothers. He has one brother still living. He will be sorely missed by family and friends, for sure. There will be a memorial service in the spring in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. The date and time will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to homeless veterans at Veterans Place, 220 Vine St., Northfield, VT 05663. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield assisted the family.
