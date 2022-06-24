Leonard J. Leene MONTPELIER — Leonard J. Leene, 71, of Montpelier, Vermont passed away on June 18, 2022 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Known as “Len/Lenny” to all who knew him, he was born November 10, 1950 in Montpelier, Vermont to the late Edward P. and Katherine M. (McInerney) Leene. Len attended St. Michael’s Grade School and graduated from Montpelier High School where he participated in both basketball and track and field. He attended Johnson State College for two years and pursued his discernment of the priesthood by entering Wadhams Hall Seminary College in Ogdensburg, New York. Upon graduating, he attended Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, New York for a year and a half. Len took a leave of absence and over the next few years, he was employed at the Matheny School and Hospital, Inc. for Children with cerebral palsy in Peapack, New Jersey. While in New Jersey, Len enrolled in an independent study at Fordham University for his Masters of Art (M.A.) in Theology. Upon completion of the independent study, Len submitted papers and required thesis to Christ the King Seminary, where he received his M.A. in Theology. Len joined the Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers) in Chicago, Illinois, for a study year at Loyola University, Chicago, Illinois. Len was assigned to the novitiate in Kasama, Zambia, Central Africa. With the completion of the novitiate, Len was assigned to Chipata, Zambia as a missionary intern for three years. Upon completion of the internship, Len was assigned to the Mission Institute London, North London, England to study Missiology (the Church’s Mission). Due to deteriorating health, Len had to give up his dream of the priesthood and returned to the Barre/Montpelier area and continued to deal with poor health. Survivors include: his daughter Julie (Charlie) Hayes, and grandson Jackson of Charlotte, Tennessee, and four siblings to include his sister Peggy Leene of Montpelier, Vermont; and brothers Jim (Lana) Leene, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Bob (Terry) Leene, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Tom (Karen) Leene, South Burlington, Vermont. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward P. and Katherine M. (McInerney) Leene. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date determined by the family at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Montpelier, Vermont, followed by a burial at Saint Charles Cemetery, Westminister, Vermont. Arrangements are being made by Guare & Sons Funeral Home, Montpelier, Vermont. The family would like to extend our gratitude to Washington County Mental Health Services, Queen City Nursing & Rehabilitation and McClure Miller Respite House for their support and treatment of Len. Memorial contributions may be made to McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.