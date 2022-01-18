Leonard H. Spencer CABOT — Leonard Holmes Spencer, 76, of Cabot, passed away unexpectedly last week at his home in Cabot, Vermont, where he had lived for nearly 50 years. He was born April 26,1945, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Leonard R. and Avery (Holmes) Spencer. He grew up in Pittsfield, moving to Becket, Massachusetts, in his teens where they lived next door to his Spencer grandparents’ farm. He graduated from Waconah Regional High School and went on to earn a BA in Art History from Williams College and an MA in Education from Clark University. He then moved to Vermont and taught for several years in Enosburg Falls, East Montpelier and Cabot schools. In 1977, he started a building restoration business. His specialty was recreating historic paint colors with an emphasis on Victorian-era buildings. He worked on private homes, churches and public buildings throughout Vermont and leaves a legacy of handsome edifices. He was deeply interested in history and served as president of the Cabot Historical Society for many years. Traditional music was another of his passions, particularly shape note singing; he was involved with groups of singers all over New England. Leonard was a strong supporter of Cabot School and served on the school board for several years. He was a member of Cabot United Church where he sang in the choir and was also on the executive board. He wrote and published a history of the church, "Cabot Church: Biography of a Building." In his youth, he had written poetry; in 2012, he published a book of his poetry, "Winter Butterflies: Poems of a New England Youth." Leonard was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Linda Brazeau. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Aldrich) Spencer; two daughters, Cerelia and Mandy; and a son, Jonathan. He also leaves friends in the Cabot area. Leonard had his faults but he was basically a kind and caring person. very intelligent and creative. He took being a Christian very seriously and tried to live accordingly. He will be missed by many people. Visiting hours are Thursday, Jan. 20, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., at Guare & Sons Funeral Home, 30 School St., Montpelier, VT 05602. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.