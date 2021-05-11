Leonard D. Crouse BERLIN — Leonard David Crouse, 78, known to his many friends and colleagues as Len or Lenny, passed away on May 6, 2021. Len was born in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, on Aug. 21, 1942, to Marjorie MacLean. He grew up in Lynn, Massachusetts, spending his summers on PEI with his Canadian family and best friend, Wendell MacLean. After attending Lynn English, he moved to Rowley, Massachusetts. He began his over-30-year insurance career with the Massachusetts Insurance Department, leaving as chief examiner of the Property and Casualty Division in 1990 to become the director of Captive Insurance for the Vermont Department of Banking, Insurance, Securities and Health Care. He retired in June of 2008 as deputy commissioner of Captive Insurance to devote his time to family and his much-loved sport of golf, which gained him many industry friends and golfing partners at the Barre Country Club. Len also had a love of baseball and hockey, being involved as a coach of many youth baseball teams in Rowley, playing baseball and hockey himself growing up in Lynn. He was the greatest cheerleader and supporter of his daughters and grandchildren in all of their sports. Len had an infectious and exuberant laugh, was a generous man and always the first to ask if you needed anything, and giving whatever he thought you needed even if you said no. Len is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Tamara and husband LTC Guy St. Louis and their children, Benjamin and Briana, of San Antonio, Texas, Hilary Crouse and grand-dog Jacoby of Burlington, Vermont; stepsons, Trevor Carbo and wife Kelly and their children, Connor and Logan, of Berlin, Vermont, Joshua Carbo of Edgewater, Colorado; sisters, Diana Gaynor and husband William, Jeanie Ewell and husband Scott of Rowley, Massachusetts; sister-in-law Lisa Tosi and husband Michael of Montpelier, Vermont; nieces and nephews, Jared and Jeremy Ewell, Travis and Jenny Gaynor of Rowley, Massachusetts, Jennifer Naughton and Christine Chastanet of Norwood, Massachusetts, Laura Hajar of Buda, Texas, Amy Mitchell of South Burlington, Vermont, and Ashley Goss of Montpelier, Vermont; numerous relatives in Charlottetown, PEI; and Len was the greatest "Grunkle" to great-nieces and -nephews in Massachusetts and Vermont. To honor Len's wishes, his ashes will be taken to his home away from home to be scattered where the "Three Tides" meet in Charlottetown Harbour, PEI, and there will be no services. Donations in his name can be sent to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
