Leonard A. Osterberg GRANITEVILLE — Leonard Alan "Lenny" Osterberg, 60, of Graniteville, Vermont, passed away on June 11, 2021, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. Lenny was born on Jan. 6, 1961, to Gustave "Gus" and Gail Osterberg, in Montpelier, Vermont. He spent his childhood in central Vermont where he would graduate from Williamstown High School. Lenny was a hard-working man. Everyone whom he met and worked with became friends with him, as he was that kind of person. Len had many talents from fixing computers to setting up carnival rides, and even event tents by himself if needed; he could figure out how to fix most anything. His true passion was running the sound board, lights, and helping set up for music. He would help his friends, who play music locally, during their concerts, and he was always there when they needed him. Lenny also did producing for album covers and all aspects of production, as well. Along with helping others with sound and lights for music, Lenny also had a big impact on helping promote the Vermont Musicians and Vermont Musicians Network. He is survived by his parents, Gus and Gail Osterberg; his longtime girlfriend, Tammy Duprey; his sister, Janet Hatch and husband Jon; his children, Renee Simoneau and husband Maurice, Heather Osterberg, Joseph Duprey and wife Gabby; grandchildren, Evan, Aiden, Alaina, Jordan, Logan and Hailey; and his aunts and uncles, Pat Osterberg, Avon and Mary Robertson, Jean and Greg Raymond; as well as his cousins, Karin, Shanna, Mollie, Brooke and Ben. His family will miss him dearly. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
