Leonard A. Giroux WILLIAMSTOWN — Leonard A. Giroux, 94, recently of the Gardens Apartments in Williamstown, passed away on Nov. 7, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. He was born on Oct. 27, 1927, in St. Albans, Vermont, the son of Albert and Laurette (St. Amand) Giroux. He served in the United States Army during World War II. On May 31, 1996, Leonard married Elsie Beede in Barre, Vermont. Elsie survives him. Services will be held privately in the spring. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.