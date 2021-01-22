Leon Ellison Comstock Jr. SWANTON — Leon Ellison Comstock Jr. of Swanton, Vermont, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Northwestern Medical Center. Leon was born Dec. 31, 1953, in Barre, Vermont, to Leon E. Comstock Sr. and Lillian Ruth Schwartz. Leon graduated from Spaulding High School. He was an avid fisherman, loved visiting the ocean at Delaware, coached Special Olympics Softball and attended many of their events with his son, Geoff. He was married to Brenda on Feb. 14, 1985, and they settled in West Swanton. He was a loving and patient husband, father, brother and friend. He was predeceased by his mother and father; aunt, Nancy, and uncles, Bruce, Frank and Melvin Schwartz. He leaves his wife; stepmother, Barbara Comstock; sons, Toby Tozier and Geoffrey Comstock; daughters, Tori Beil (Jim) and Karen Beauregard; eight grandchildren; his brothers, Allen (Cheryl), Michael (Hilla), Jerry (Sue); stepsister, Lora McGrath-Gaudreault (Pat); and many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. Due to COVID-19, we will not have an in-person Celebration of Life; the family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com. Donations can be made in his name to either Special Olympics Vermont or Northwest Counseling and Support Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.