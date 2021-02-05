Leon E. LaRose III BARRE — Leon E. LaRose III, 49, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home in Barre.
Updated: February 5, 2021 @ 2:41 am
