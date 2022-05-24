Leo P. LaRouche NORTHFIELD — Leo Paul LaRouche, 62, of Northfield, Vermont, passed away surrounded by loved ones on May 17, 2022, after a difficult fight with small cell carcinoma. Leo was born on Jan. 24, 1960, to Rene and Lucille LaRouche in Barre, Vermont. He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1979. After high school, he went on to do various jobs with different skill sets. The industry that he had talent and passion for was the granite industry. It was in September 1993 that he met and fell in love with Wanda while working for Cabot Hosiery. Throughout their courtship, their children were seen with them during outings for ice cream or time spent at the playground at the local park. In February 1998, among family and friends, they wed at the Masonic Temple in Northfield. Those who knew Leo knew him to have a strong hand, soft soul, and was generous to those in need. He was determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved often without thought for himself. He could always be heard speaking of how proud of his family he was. Leo was predeceased by his father, Rene; uncle Donald; and brother David. Leo is survived by his wife, Wanda LaRouche; mother Lucille LaRouche; sister Sylvia; daughters, Amber and Rene’; son Jeffrey; grandsons, Daniel and Wesley; nieces, Stephanie, Sarah and Jordan; and nephew Kyle. Leo found solace among the woods hunting with friends and family. He was at peace when sitting in his boat with a fishing pole in his hand, or gratification listening to the radio while working on a car or machine parts in his driveway. There will be a celebration of life to honor his memory later this summer. The family will announce the details of that event at a later time. We thank you all for your love and well wishes during this challenging time.
