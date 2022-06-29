Leo J. Aylward FERNANDINA BEACH, FL - Leo Joseph Aylward, Jr. , 81, of Fernandina Beach, Florida passed away on September 3, 2021. Jay was born September 17, 1939 in Montpelier Vermont to Erina Chiodi Aylward and Leo Joseph Aylward Sr. He had 2 siblings, Betty Ann (and Dan) Hooker and Michael (and Agnes) Aylward. He had many nieces and nephews who he adored. He married in 1961 and has 2 children- Dawn Therese (Bob) Brantly and Jess Waldron(and Kendall) Aylward. Jay has grandchildren Abigail Grace Peters, Olivia Anne Peters, Jeffrey Joseph Peters, Emily Gray Brantly, Alex Jay Aylward, and Ethan Louis Aylward. Jay is survived by his wife, Patsy Legg Aylward and her daughter, Page Teehan and Pieter Jordaan. Jay had grandchildren Owen Alexander Humphrey and Kenneth Asher Humphrey. Jay grew up in Barre Vermont and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1958. He graduated with a BS in Business and Economics from Norwich University in 1962. Jay was commissioned in the Army and stationed in France as a Company Commander. He then went to Vietnam where he was a Captain in the 1st Air Cavalry Division. He is a decorated Vietnam Veteran having been awarded the Bronze Star, The Merit Air Award, Vietnam Service Medal, 1 O/S Bar,The National Defense Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Jay accepted a position with Groveton Paper Company which then became an entity of Diamond International. Continuing his career in the paper trade he joined James River Corporation in 1982 as VP of Business Planning and Communications which took him first to California and then Washington State where he remained until he retired. Upon retirement he relocated to Myrtle Beach S.C. and enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. Jay ended up leaving Myrtle Beach in 2002 and moved to Colorado to become a ski instructor at Breckenridge and it was there that he met Patsy and re-married. They moved to Florida and he remained there in Deland and then Fernandina Beach. Jay was an avid golfer and skier and spent all his summers with the family at Maidstone Lake in Vermont. In his later years he enjoyed spending time with family and was able to spend time both in England and the US. Some of Jay's other accomplishments were: * Director of Weeks Memorial Hospital, Lancaster N.H. * Director and VP of Business and Industry Association of N.H. 6 years * Director of Weathervane Summer Theater, Whitefield N.H. 2 years * Director Berlin Area Chamber of Commerce, Berlin N.H. 3 years * Director and President Berlin Area Development Board, Berlin, N.H. 4 years * Director Groveton Recreation Committee, Groveton, N.H. 9 years We will have a graveside Memorial Service at 11 AM on Sat., July 9, 2022 at Saint Sylvester's Catholic Cemetery, 22 Websterville Road, Barre Vermont 05641. Immediately following will be a gathering at The Quarry Restaurant , 210 N. Main Street, Barre VT.
