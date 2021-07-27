Lenord E. Robinson WARREN — Lenord E. Robinson, 92, son of George and Bertha Robinson, passed away in the early morning hours of July 1, 2021, surrounded by his children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild who had come to spend that last night with him. A stream of family and friends came to say their goodbyes over his last few days, and he told each of them, "I am the luckiest man in the world, and I am blessed to have had the life I've had." Anyone who knew Lenord or his story knows that it was the rest of us who have been blessed to have him touch our lives. He had an indomitable spirit, a kind and generous heart and an infectious love of life. Lenord was lucky enough to meet Gene, the love of his life, early on. They were married by age 21, raised nine children and stood by each other through thick and thin for the next 69 years. Lenord started life as a hill farmer up in Lincoln Gap and never thought he would do anything else, but farm life was not the life for Gene and so rather than keep "arguing over the cows," he took up excavating. The Valley owes Gene a great debt of gratitude for getting that man on a backhoe, because once he was there, it didn't take him long to start imagining all the things he could build with it. Lenord built roads, driveways, ponds, tennis courts and many other things all over The Valley, but his lasting legacy is creating Blueberry Lake and Blueberry Lake Cross Country Center in Warren. Building the lake and the trails was a labor of love, as was maintaining them. It's what got him out of bed every morning and kept him going all these years. Nothing made him happier than getting people outside and watching them enjoy the fruits of his labor. He was on that snowmobile to the end, grooming his trails right through his last winter. Lenord befriended nearly everyone he met and would do anything for anyone. Through the years, Lenord served his community just about any way he could. He worked as Warren road commissioner, lister and was a member of the development review board for many years. He drove for the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service, volunteered for the Warren Volunteer Fire Department and donated blood as often as he could. Many in The Valley came to know him because of his passion for sports. Lenord caught the bug later in life than most, but, boy, did he catch it. He was doing ski marathon's well into his 80s and made it as far as the fourth green two days before he died. His strength and determination were evident throughout his life. But the special thing about Lenord was that he always knew when to shift. He shifted from farming to excavating, from tennis to golf and, finally, from this life to the next, all with wisdom and grace. Lenord is survived by his nine children and their spouses, Kathleen, Susan, Irene, Lenny and Merry, George, Joe and Marci, Beth and Stuart, Bill and Becky, Steve and Charlotte; 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Gene; and his brothers, Arthur, Raymond and Charlie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mad River Valley Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 305, Waitsfield, VT 05673; or Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. To send online condolences, visit www.perkinsparker.com. A service will be held at Warren United Church of Christ at 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2021, with a celebration of his life to follow at the Warren Town Hall. A potluck was Lenord's favorite kind of party so bring a dish if you wish! Let’s celebrate this man!
