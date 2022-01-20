Leneta M. Niquette WILLIAMSTOWN — Leneta M. Niquette, a longtime Rood Pond resident, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. She was the daughter of John Russel and Hilda Mary (Jerry) Covey. Leneta was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Roger Niquette, who passed away on April 30, 2019. Per her wishes, services will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
