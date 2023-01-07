Lena Fitzgerald MONTPELIER — Lena Fitzgerald, born February 5, 1919, passed away on December 31, 2022, at Heaton Woods in Montpelier, VT. She leaves behind her two children William Fitzgerald, Jr. of Timnath, Colorado, and Colleen Connell of Lincoln, California. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the Spring at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heaton Woods, 10 Heaton Street, Montpelier, VT 05602, or Bayada Hospice, 600 Blair Park, Suite 300, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
