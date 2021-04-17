Lena (Augustoni) Canas MONTPELIER — Lena Pasqualina Feliceta (Augustoni) Canas died peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Miller McClure Respite House in Colchester, just two months shy of her 96th birthday. Lena leaves a family she ferociously loved: nephews, David Augustoni (Meredith) (Vermont), Peter Augustoni (Colorado); niece, Lisa Augustoni Colaianni (Peter) (Virginia); stepdaughters, Maria Canas Lee (Marc), (Texas), Elena Canas Brown (Arlen) (Colorado); a grandson, Wally Aguilar; great-nieces and -nephews, Bethany Augustoni Ayer, Bennett Augustoni, Ryan, Tyson and Ashton Colaianni, and Nico and Nina Augustoni; as well as her longtime friend, Suzie Canas Gomez. She was preceded in death by husband, Emilio Canas; brother, Henry Augustoni; and niece, MaryLynn Augustoni. Lena was born May 26, 1925, the daughter of Guiseppi “Joseph” Augustoni and Guidetta Prada, both from Casasco Province, Como, Italy. Lena was a lifetime Montpelier resident living the majority of her life in the home her father built. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1943. She married, Emilio Canas, her best friend’s brother, on April 25, 1981. She retired as a public servant working for the Social Security Administration for most of her professional life. You would often find her at Camil’s jewelry store in Montpelier on Saturdays assisting with inventory and bookkeeping. Lena’s world was family and community driven. She was instrumental in the mission of the Montpelier Food Pantry. As a result of her efforts, she was named Montpelier Citizen of the Year. She was an active member of St. Augustine’s Church. Always ready for an adventure, she traveled the world via ocean liner, airplanes and the open roads. She never missed an opportunity to watch her great-nieces and -nephews on the playing field or on the stage, in freezing temperatures, rain, or a hot summer’s day. She loved her weekly card games at the Montpelier Senior Center. Her kitchen was a dispensary of lasagna, blueberry muffins, apple pies and an assortment of wonderful Italian dishes. Many family and friends traveling to Vermont were always welcome in her home. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Lena’s team of angels, Suzanne, Vicky, Nancy, Laurel, Anita, Judy, and Jennifer at SASH. A private burial will take place in May. A celebration of Lena’s life will be held this summer with a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations to Montpelier Food Pantry, 137 Main St., www.justbasicvt.org, or Montpelier Senior Center, 58 Barre St., both in Montpelier, VT 05602, would be appreciated as these organizations were meaningful to Lena.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.