Leland O. Bolles EAST BARRE — Leland O. Bolles, 84, of Garden Street passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation in Barre. Born Oct. 30, 1936, in Barre Town, he was the son of Earl and Eleanor (Meaker) Bolles. He attended school at Trow Hill Elementary in Barre Town. On Dec. 10, 1960, Leland married Shirlene Elmer in the Hedding United Methodist Church in Barre. Shirlene passed away in 2013. They made their home in Bradford and Trow Hill in Barre Town, before moving to their present home in East Barre in 1969. In earlier years, Leland worked at Perry Auto before enlisting in the U.S. Navy where he was stationed for four years in Newport, Rhode Island. When Leland returned from the Navy, he worked at Hayward Transportation, Perry Auto, Formula Ford, and then became self-employed, operating “Bolles Repair.” Leland was an active member of the East Barre Fire Department. In earlier years, he and his family would enjoy Sunday afternoon rides with his in-laws, gardening at his parent’s house, snowplowing, tinkering on things – especially his Ford tractor and spending time with his neighbors, the Clarks. He also enjoyed many years of camping at Mobile Acres in Braintree with many friends. Survivors include his two daughters, Linda Otis and her husband, Marcel, of Barre, and Cheryl Joslin and her husband, Erik, of Warren; his five grandchildren, Richard Otis and his significant other, Ashley Duranleau, Mercedes Coles and her husband, Austin, Dakotah Badger, Halle Joslin and Eva Joslin; his two great-granddaughters, Alexis and Blake; his two brothers, Wilfred Bolles and his wife, Marilyn, and Franklin Bolles and his wife, Sandy, all of Barre Town; and his two sisters, Marion Casey and her husband, Craig, from the state of Washington, and Eleanor Smith and her husband, Richard, from Florida. In addition to his parents and his wife of 53 years, Shirlene Bolles, he was predeceased by two granddaughters, April Otis and Brooke Badger; and a great-grandson, Hunter Potvin. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Barre Town Fire Department, c/o Chris Violette, P.O. Box 116, Websterville, VT 05678; or Resident Activities Fund, Lincoln House, 120 Hill St., Barre, VT 05641; or Resident Activities Fund, Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation, 378 Prospect St., Barre, VT 05641. The family wishes to thank Frankie and Sandy Bolles for all the care they did for Lee, along with the staff at Lincoln House and the Barre Gardens. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
