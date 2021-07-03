Lee S. Whalen ROXBURY — Lee Scott Whalen, 30, of Roxbury, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the mountains behind his family’s home in Roxbury. Lee was born March 14, 2021, to Violet Baker (Dickinson) and Bernard Whalen, in Berlin, Vermont. He attended Roxbury and U-32 schools, graduating in 2009. Lee worked at various places in central Vermont, including most recently, Jockey Hollow, Hood Creamery, Norwich University, Sodexo and La Panciata. Lee was a member of the Northfield Bible Fellowship where he found comfort in our Lord Savior Jesus Christ. Lee is survived by his mother, Violet Baker (Dickinson) and her husband, Clarence Baker, of Roxbury; his father, Bernard Whalen, of Barre; sister, Rikki Whalen and partner, Danny Doyle, of Northfield; half-brother, Matthew Whalen, of St. Johnsbury; stepsiblings, Liza Baker, Max Baker, Quentin Baker and Clarence Baker; two nieces, Hannah Poulen and Chloe Doyle; as well as many step-nieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Florence and Melvin Dickinson; and paternal grandparents, Pat Premont and Donat Premont. Lee was a brilliant musician who had a passion for playing the guitar and singing, as well as making people laugh. He loved being outdoors and in the woods. Lee found comfort exploring the woods behind his family’s home in Roxbury. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the family’s home in Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.