Lee A. Pearce NEW LONDON, NH — A memorial service for Lee "Bud" A. Pearce, 57, who died on June 22, 2022, will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Warren United Church, Warren, VT. Interment will follow in Warren Cemetery and a celebration of life at Warren Town Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.