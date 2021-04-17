Lee E. Flanders GRANITEVILLE — Lee E. Flanders, 92, a longtime resident, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home. Born on Jan. 26, 1929, at 3:20 p.m. on the family farm in Washington Village, he was the son of Archie and Florence (Cutler) Flanders. Lee attended Spaulding High School, most days walking the 12 miles each way. In 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving one tour of duty at Fort Bliss in Texas. On Dec. 18, 1970, he married Colleen “Sally” McKnight. They settled in Graniteville in 1972. Lee was a member of the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers), working for Simmons’ Cable Television, installing TV cable lines to most of the greater Barre area homes and businesses until he retired from Helicon Cable in 1994. Survivors include his wife, Colleen “Sally” Flanders; and her children, Robin McKnight of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Randy McKnight of Barre; and his beloved cat, “Jenny.” In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Helen Murray of Williamstown, Vermont, and Hazel Painchaud of South Boston, Massachusetts. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family in July in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Washington. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.