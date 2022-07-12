Lee "Bud" Pearce NEW LONDON, NH - Lee “Bud” Pearce of New London, NH, formerly of Barre, VT, passed away peacefully at the age of 57 in New London Hospital, surrounded by his partner, family, and friends on June 22nd, 2022. Bud was born January 26th, 1965 in Berlin, VT. He grew up in Warren, Middlesex and Williamstown, VT. Bud attended Williamstown High School in Williamstown, VT. Bud started his early work life in the hospitality industry, where his easygoing, amiable personality endeared him to both customers and staff. He also enjoyed working alongside his brother, Gary, at the Maple Avenue Deli in Barre, VT, where the lunchtime banter always had the customers coming back for more. Bud worked at Green Mountain Coffee Roasters in Waterbury, VT when the company was in its infancy through its development to be an industry leader. He was actually the second hire in the customer service department, working with his good friend, Vicky Brooker. While at GMCR he developed life-long friendships with many of his co-workers. He later transitioned to a career in the mental health field, where he was the perfect person to work with challenging children and adults, as he was compassionate, caring, and very personable. His sense of humor added much needed moments of laughter for the people he cared for. He moved to New London in 2012 and co-managed the Lamplighter Motor Inn with his partner, George Collier, Jr. Bud enjoyed life’s simple pleasures: playing a game of cribbage, a ride in the country, a day at the beach, his beloved pets and visits with family and friends. Bud’s joy came from family get-togethers and he always delighted in a successful trip to the casino. He was an excellent listener; and when you talked to Bud, you always had his undivided attention. Bud is survived by his friend and partner of 29 years, George Collier Jr., of New London; sister, Brenda (Pearce) McAllister, and husband Eli of Williamstown, VT; his brother, Gary Pearce and his wife, Nancy, of Barre, VT; sister, Debbie (Pearce) Gibbs, of Barre, VT; sister, Lorie Pearce, of Barre, VT; twin sister, Lisa (Pearce) Ducey, and her partner, Jim Boudreault, of Barre, VT; brother, Jerry White, of Waterbury, VT; sister, Debra (White) Pierce Farr, of Mountain Top, PA; sister, Cheryl White, of Essex, VT and brother, William White, of Stowe, VT. Uncle Bud is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. In addition, his passing is mourned by the Collier family. Bud is predeceased by his father, Clifton H. Pearce, mother, Shirley Mae Pearce, step-mother, Mary Pearce, and siblings: John White, Lee White and Doug White. Bud was a spiritual person, who believed in a higher power, which sustained him during his long illness, as well as his palliative care team and doctors at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, and the staff at New London Hospital, who were there for him at the end. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 15th, 2022 at the Warren United Church in Warren VT, followed by interment at the Warren Cemetery and a celebration of life at Warren Town Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Central Vermont Humane Society or a charity of your choosing. To view an online memorial and/or send a message of condolence to the family, please visit https://www.chadwickfuneralservice.com
