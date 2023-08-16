Lawrence Mayo HOPKINTON, NH — Lawrence (Larry) Mayo, of Hopkinton, NH, formerly from Barre Vermont passed away after a courageous battle with kidney disease and cancer on August 7, 2023. Larry was born on July 1, 1958 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was raised in Barre, VT and joined the Army right out of high school where he proudly served in the 2nd Ranger Battalion. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching golf and anything to do with history. The two things that brought him the most joy and what he talked about the most were his son and German Shepard. Larry is survived by his son, Brooks Mayo of Burlington, Vermont, his German Shepard, Kate, his Brother, Glenn Mayo of Washington, VT, Sisters, Dawn Rebello (Ron) of Providence, RI; Kathy John (Peter) of Barre, VT, Shannon Haught of Manchester, NH. Brother-in-law Jake Jacobsen and Nephews, Evan and John Jacobsen of Hopkinton, NH who he lived with and many other nephews, nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, Mona Mayo of Hopkinton, NH; Malcolm Mayo of Northfield, VT, his sister, Melissa Jacobsen of Hopkinton, VT, Nephew and Nieces Graig John, Christa and Mikayla Foster of Barre, Vt. In Larry's final months we had a lot of help and would like to thank Jason, Jack, Mike and Lisa for always checking in on him and helping when needed, Thank you all so much. The family will be having a private ceremony at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.