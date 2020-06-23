Lawrence L. Pecor Sr. DANVILLE — Lawrence L. Pecor Sr., 94, died June 19, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Guare & Sons Funeral Home.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 23, 2020 @ 3:07 am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.