Lawrence J. Douglas WOLCOTT — Lawrence James Douglas, 83, died June 25, 2021, in his home, with family at his side. He was born May 21, 1938, in Elmore, the son of Helen Douglas. He graduated in 1957 from Peoples Academy. Mr. Douglas served in the U.S. Army as a sharpshooter at Fort Hood, Texas, and was honorably discharged. On Jan. 13, 1962, he married Elizabeth Ann Powers in Hardwick. He was a logger most of his working years, retiring in 2003. Mr. Douglas was a member of Wolcott Methodist Church and a past member of the Town of Wolcott Select Board. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and especially, going to lawn sales. Survivors include his wife, of Wolcott; three children, Scott Douglas, Donna Touchette, both of Wolcott, and Karen Richardson, of Barre; a half-brother, Reginald Powers, of Vermont; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, in Taylor Cemetery in Wolcott with Pastor Pat Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661. Arrangements are by Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
