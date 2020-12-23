Lawrence Hugh Reilly BARRE TOWN — Lawrence Hugh Reilly, 92, a longtime resident, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Reilly was born on Aug. 22, 1928, in Alburgh, Vermont, during the Great Depression. His mother, Florence Flynn Reilly, was a community leader. His father, Lawrence Leo Reilly, was a respected Rutland Railroad engineer. Larry’s grandmother emigrated from County Cavan, Ireland, in the early-1850s, and from birth, Reilly was a true Irish son. Larry served honorably as a corporal in the U.S. Army Infantry during WWII and with the 32nd Infantry in Korea. He then attended the University of Vermont and graduated in 1952. That same year, he began his career in the insurance business at the Peerless Insurance Co. and later at the Hartford Insurance Co. Larry retired in 1993 from the Union Mutual Fire Insurance Co. as president, CEO and director. He served on various corporate boards, including First Vermont Bank, Bank North Group and his beloved Central Vermont Railroad. In 1951, Larry met the love of his life, Constance Ann Carpenter, while attending Mass on the UVM campus. They were married on June 20, 1953, at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre and began a partnership that would last a lifetime. Larry’s greatest legacy was his devotion to Connie and their family; he dedicated the last seven years of his life to caring for Connie, his own well-being a secondary concern, as always. Larry was a community leader for years and a friend to many. His service to others included membership in the Barre Lions Club, alderman for Barre City, trustee for the Central Vermont Medical Center, advisory board member of the Green Mountain Council of Boy Scouts, president of Vermont Green-Up, and chairman of the Basketball Tournament Committee for the Barre Recreation Department for 15 years. He was an instrument-rated pilot and enjoyed giving plane rides to friends and family. He was generous with his time and his love. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church and served as a crucifer and chairman of the Finance Committee. His life may be best summarized by St. Francis of Assisi who said, “Preach the gospel at all times, and when necessary use words.” He showed us all, by example, how to be good, kind, loving and generous. Survivors include his wife, Connie Reilly; and their five children, Anne Dilts and her husband, John, of Brandon, Vermont, John Reilly and his wife, Maria Conti-Reilly, of Barre, Vermont, Daniel Reilly and his wife, Sally, of Concord, Massachusetts, Mary Pinard and her husband, Frank, of Newport, Vermont, and Erin Helmken and her husband, Mark, of Waterbury, Vermont; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Margaret Swain; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Patrick W. Reilly; his sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Milton Brow; his brother, William Reilly; and his in-laws, Daisy and William Carpenter, and their daughter, Julie Grunvald. Due to the pandemic, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Larry’s life of service and devotion by making memorial contributions to the Barre Lions Club, P.O. Box 211, Barre, VT 05641; or to the Barre Senior Citizen Center, 131 South Main St., Suite 4, Barre, VT 05641. The family wishes to thank Dr. Jolanta Amblo, Dr. Usha Abbineni and all the wonderful staff at the Central Vermont Medical Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Ascutney Rehabilitation Center and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, especially Gwen. The family also thanks the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home for their kindness and generosity. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, VT 05641.
