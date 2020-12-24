Lawrence H. Reilly BARRE TOWN — A Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence Hugh Reilly, 92, a longtime resident, was celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. He passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Rev. Leopold J. Bilodeau, former pastor of the church, was the celebrant, assisted by Rev. Patrick Forman, pastor of the church, and Deacon Dan Pudvah. The pall was placed by daughter Anne Dilts, son Daniel Reilly and daughters Mary Pinard and Erin Helmken. The cross was placed by granddaughters Shanon Payton and Maggie Reilly. Organist Rosemary Badeau accompanied soloist Paul Plante in the hymns, “Be Not Afraid,” “On Eagles' Wings,” “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” “Ave Maria,” “Oh, Holy Night” and “Oh, Danny Boy.” Son John Reilly gave the eulogy. Daughter-in-law Maria Conti-Reilly read from the Old Testament and granddaughter Rune Conti-Reilly read from the New Testament. Father Bilodeau proclaimed the Gospel and delivered the homily. Son-in-law Francis Pinard read the Prayer of the Faithful. Following the service, interment took place in Hope Cemetery in Barre. The pallbearers were son Daniel Reilly, grandsons John Brodowski, Michael Pinard and Sean Pinard, and granddaughters Flynn Conti-Reilly and Noelle Pinard. Arrangements were by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.