Lawrence F. Blakely Jr. PITTSBURG, NH — Lawrence F. Blakely Jr., 58 of Pittsburg, NH passed away on November 8, 2022 at the UVM Medical Center, Burlington, VT after a period of failing health with his wife and family by his side. Larry was born on August 16, 1964 in Berre Vermont. He was the son of Lucinda Franks and Lawrence F Blakely Sr.. Larry graduated from Spaulding high school in 1982. He worked as a mechanic, house contractor, truck driver and worked on race cars. While working on race cars he met and married his wife Jackie Brungot of Pittsburg. Larry worked for Pittsburg division of the NH DOT until his disability in 2013. Larry will be remembered for his strong personality but also for his love of family and friends. His favorite past time was hunting he was very successful at it. His biggest pleasure was spending time with his nephew Ethan, teaching him to hunt, fish, and enjoy the outdoors. His proudest moment was watching Ethan shoot his first deer at the age of 7. He also loved traveling to Ohio to visit his two grand children Talia and Lucas. In the past four years he got so much pleasure taking care of his great nephew Bryson. Larry is survived by his wife for 32 years Jackie Blakely,his parents lucinda Franks and Lawrence Blakely Sr. Two sisters Lyndsey Blakely and Louise Corson and her husband Chuck, and one brother Lloyd Blakely and wife Carrie. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews,and great nieces and nephews. There will be no services per Larry’s request. A celebration of life will take place in the spring.
