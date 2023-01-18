Lawrence E. Hutchins WILLIAMSTOWN — Lawrence Earl Hutchins, 98, a long-time resident passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home. Born on September 17, 1924, in Orange, he was the son of Henry C. and Cora (Morrison) Hutchins. He was the 13th child of the 14 they had together and the last surviving sibling. Lawrence married his first wife Nola (Hight) in Plainfield, and they had four sons. He then married his second wife Helen (Page) of Plainfield, and was the stepfather to three daughters, and they then had a daughter together. For the past 25 years, Lawrence shared is life with partner Gloria Lafirira-Winters and her family where he was the second dad to her Children. A gentle man with a big heart, Lawrence served in the Marines in WWII and in the Battle of Iwo Jima. He joined the Marines in 1943 and was an amphibious driver. He was on the back side of the Mountain when the famous flag was raised. There he saw many things no one should ever have to, but he handled it with strength and dignity as he did most things in life. After the military Lawrence worked for and with his brother Lloyd at his brother’s company LD Hutchins Insulation where they installed roofing, siding, and windows. They also worked together at his brother’s company Dixie Bobbin where they supported the textile businesses and where he retired from. During this time Lawrence was on the water commission for the town of Plainfield for many years. Lawrence enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the camp. He also helped his brother Lloyd with sugaring in the spring where they spent quality time together. Lawrence and Lloyd also restored a model T car that Lawrence loved and cherished. He also enjoyed time with family and friends playing cards, poker, going to the casino and of course camping as well as enjoying Carnival cruises with Gloria and neighbors when they were snowbirds traveling to Interlachen, FL to their winter home for 20 plus years. He also truly enjoyed playing dominos with Gloria, Gloria’s brother Roger and his wife, Betty and being the captain on their pontoon boat they had at the camp on Greenwood Lake in Woodbury, where they spent a lot of time in the summer. He was really a Jack of all trades. There wasn’t anything he could not fix. You could even see him helping with haying the fields at the farm up into his 70’s. He would probably never admit it but to tell you the kind of amazing man he was, he would even wear his wife Helens new shoes around the house to stretch them out for her so she would be comfortable in them. Lawrence was a proud member of the Free and Accepted Masons. He was part of the Wyoming Lodge No. 80 in Plainfield for over 70 years where he was a Past Master. Survivors include his partner Gloria Lafirira-Winters of Williamstown, VT; his son Michael and his wife, Brandie of Seagrove NC; his stepdaughter Sandra Shusda of Hinesburg, VT; his daughter Debbie and her wife, Kim of Carrollton, TX; his daughter-in-law Anne (Brad); daughter-in-Law Pam (Bryce) and extended family Dennis and Nancy Hebert, Laurie Martin, Joyce Webster all of Williamstown; David Jr (Chip) and Donna Winters of East Barre and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. A special Thank You to Lawrence’s niece Kay and her husband Stan Mathison for all their support over the years. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Helen, his sons Daryle, Bryce, and Bradley; his stepdaughter Polly Bartee and her husband Tom; his stepdaughter Barbara Davis, his stepson-in-law Francis Shusda; his grandson BJ son of Bradley and Anne and his 13 siblings Lloyd, Albert, Orbert, Henry, Claude, Kenneth, Marshall, Martin, Bernice, Bertha, Mary, Evelyn and Mildred. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held in the Spring at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masons, Wyoming Lodge #80, 32 Hollister Hill Road, Plainfield, VT 05667or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
