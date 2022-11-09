Laurie L. Griggs NEWPORT — Laurie Lynn Griggs of Newport, Vermont, passed away September 23rd , 2022 at home. Laurie was born June 21, 1960 in Newport, Vermont To Sally Johnson. She graduated Blue Mountain Union School in Wells River, VT in 1978 and continued her education at CCV, focusing on Early Childhood Studies and Psychology. She raised her family in Barre Vermont and worked at Spaulding High School as an Employment Training Specialist from 1987 to 1997. She also did home childcare during the summers. She was a Clinical Counselor at Brookhaven of Vermont in 1997 and, was a private home care provider, assisting an array of diverse and interesting people. She was an advocate and ambassador to all animals, who cannot speak for themselves, and all people who are in need, no matter how great or small. Laurie leaves behind her partner of 25 years, Bernard Prive, of Newport, VT; her daughters Amber Gagne, of Newport VT; Alexia Gagne and wife, Tricia Barringer, of Essex, VT; Cerina Gagne & partner Mike Goslant of Barre, VT; Katrina Prive; Tiffany Prive of Derby, VT; Eric Mooney of Littleton, NH; Grandsons Dakota Beede of Burlington, VT; Taylor Gagne of Williamstown, VT; & Alec Atkins of California. Mother, Sally Johnson of Florida, and siblings Deanie Givens Stipe & husband Kenneth of St Augustine FL; Crystal Leigh Smith & Husband Mike; Shari Elison & husband DJ of Gainesville, FL; Jimmy Griggs & wife April of Melrose, FL; Sarah Zdanowicz of Tampa, FL; and Randy Scott Johnson of Jonesville, FL; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews and many others. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Go Fund Me page https://gofund.me/7f332a6e or mailed to Alexia Gagne 164 Colchester Rd #7 Essex Jct, Vt 05452 or Venmo @Alexia-Gagne-1
