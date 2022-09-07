Laurent Lessard GRANITEVILLE — Laurent Lessard (Larry) 84 of Orchard Terrace, Graniteville, VT passed away peacefully with his wife by his side at Woodridge Nursing Home, Barre, VT on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Born April 21, 1938, in East Broughton, PQ Canada. He was the son of Alfred and Wilhelmine Lessard. He attended school in Coaticook, PQ Canada where he grew up until he moved to Williamstown, VT at the age of 19 to work on a farm for Denis Lanctot. He met the love of his life Ginette Lanctot, and they were married on September 5, 1959, at St. Sylvester’s Church in Graniteville, VT. He started working for Rock of Ages in 1960 as a stonecutter and machine operator. In 1970, he bought and operated Denis Motor Sales in Williamstown, VT where it later became Larry’s Service Station. In 1980, he decided to return to the Granite Industry where he worked for Beck & Beck and Anderson Friberg where he retired in 1994 due to illness. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his two grandchildren Carlie and Alex and his great-grandchild Leo. He took up woodworking and helping his family and friends with any jobs that needed to be done. He also enjoyed reading, traveling, and puttering. Later in years, with the help of his son and grandson they started up a small sugaring operation for which he loved so much. He leaves behind his wife Ginette of 63 years, two children, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild: daughter Lorraine Bishop and husband Brocklyn, son Larry Lessard and wife Michelle, granddaughter Carlie Thibault and wife Becky and great-grandchild Leo Thibault, grandson Alex Lessard and partner Sasha Mattote. He leaves behind one sister Irene Ducharme and his twin brothers Oliva and Ovila Lessard. He also leaves behind one brother-in-law, Joe and Rosemary Lanctot, two sister-in-laws, Yvonne and Philip Winters and Denise Town, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family across the United States and Canada. He is predeceased by his parents, one brother Marc Lessard, three sisters Carmen Tremblay, Laurette Grenier, and Gertrude Cotnoir. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor Laurent’s life will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre, VT on Tuesday, September 13, at 11 a.m. The service will be recorded, and you will be able to view it later in the day at https://vimeo.com/745910451 . Burial will follow to St. Sylvester’s Cemetery in Lower Websterville. Calling hours will be from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. the morning of the service at Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or by calling them at 800-822-6344 or on the website at www.stjude.org or the Central Vermont Humane Society at P. O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601, please indicate account #23081154. Laurent’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses, aides, and staff of the Spruce Unit at Woodridge Nursing Home for the wonderful care they took of our husband, dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre, VT. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
