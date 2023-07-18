Laurent P. Couture MONTPELIER — On Tuesday July 11th Laurent “Larry” “Cooch” Couture, surrounded by love, made the peaceful transition to heaven. He fought a tough battle with Alzheimer’s. Born on February 22,1935 in Barre VT, he was the son of Joseph Couture and Bernadette Fortier. He attended and graduated from St. Michael’s school. Cooch married Noella Couture in 1961. They had 3 children Gina, Donna, and Christopher and made their home in Montpelier. In 1983 Larry married Claire Ball. They made their home in East Montpelier, Vermont and Ocala, Florida. Eventually Larry and Claire moved to Florida, starting out as snowbirds and later making it their year around home. They shared many fond memories with other Vermont snowbirds. As their health declined, they moved to Vermont to be closer to family. Early in his career Larry was a Salesman in men’s clothing, working at The Oxford Shop and Arioli clothing store. Later, Larry worked for Capital Candy and Vermont Country Camper. Larry was a friendly person and people oriented, which made him an excellent salesperson. Larry “Cooch” had many interests and hobbies. He was very proud of his 50 plus year membership of AA. Larry was an encouragement and inspiration to many. Larry loved the game of golf. Which he passed on to some of his grandchildren. He was a member of the Montpelier Country Club and a golfer in Ocala Florida as well. Cooch could be seen walking city streets and country roads as he was an avid walker. Larry was predeceased by his mother and father, Joseph and Bernadette Couture, daughter Gina Couture and wife of 40 plus years Claire Couture. He is survived by his daughter Donna Couture, and son Chris Couture. Step children, Kenneth Ball, Brenda Hudson, Sue Ball, Linda Ball, and Nancy Parsons. He leaves a sister Suzie Willette, many beautiful grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family wishes to thank Bayada Hospice who provided excellent care and support during his final days. Larry was a friend to many while residing at the nursing home. There will be a celebration to honor the life of Laurent “Larry” “Cooch” Couture at a later date. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
