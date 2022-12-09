Laurenda Lee Carroll Derick ENFIELD, NH — 6/22/65 – 12/6/22 Laurenda Lee passed away at her home, with her beloved daughter holding her, on Tuesday the 6th of December, after just receiving the good news that her lung cancer had gone from 100% to 20% and that she could stop chemo. Laurenda was the adored wife of Richard L. Derick of Enfield, NH; a precious mom to Sara Jewett of Enfield, NH and Shane Jewett of Barre, VT; the love of her mom, Angela Manning’s, life, and her husband, Harland, of Orange, VT; brothers, John Carroll of Barre, VT and Ralph Carroll of Plainfield, VT; two dear step-daughters, Toni LeClair of Acworth, NH and Juli Derick of Claremont, NH; Aunt Sally and Uncle Gordon Beede of Williamstown, VT, who she loved and talked about often; and step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews in NH, VT, and MA. Laurenda was an avid animal lover and had three little dogs and a cat in her home. She had many beloved animals over the years and missed them all. Laurenda was a very accomplished person having been Manager of many stores including Cumberland Farms, both of Barre and Wilder, VT, as well as Manager and Store Bookkeeper of BJ’s Superstore in West Lebanon, NH. Laurenda was an accomplished crocheter making many baby sets for family, friends, and strangers, as well as crocheting dozens of blankets for animals for the Mitzvah Fund in Montpelier, VT. There is a cloud in the sky today where the sun used to be. Laurenda’s mom has the hope of seeing her dear “Sunshine” someday in the future as per Revelation 21:3-4, which says there will be a time of no more death, sickness, or grief, as well as a new life per John 5:28,29, that says all those in the memorial tombs will be resurrected to Life. Until then, Laurenda’s daughter, Sara, and mom are lost and heartbroken. She was their everything. Laurenda was predeceased by her father, Edward Carroll of Barre, VT. Thanks to all the EMTs and police from Lebanon who tried to save Laurenda’s life. She would be so grateful. To leave a message of remembrance or condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com. A memorial service to be scheduled for a later date.
