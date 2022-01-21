Laurence W. Doty Jr. SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Laurence W. Doty Jr., of Schenectady, New York, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Larry was the first-born son to Laurence and Rena (MacKenzie) Doty, on June 26, 1949. He attended Proctor schools and graduated in 1967. Larry went on to graduate from Castleton State College. Larry leaves behind siblings, Patricia (Joe), Donna, Nancy, Clayton (Peggy), Tom (Linda), Ron (Michael), Cherie (Mark); as well as numerous nieces and nephews, who have always affectionately referred to him as "Bud" or "Buddy." He will be forever missed by all. Larry was an intelligent, hardworking, peaceful man who was kind to everyone he met. Pursuant to his request, Larry has been cremated. There will be no calling hours or funeral at this time. A celebration of his life will be held by his family at a later date. Memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to a charity of one's choice. As he journeyed through life, he left footprints wherever he travelled, footprints of kindness and love, courage and compassion, humor and inspiration, joy and faith. Even after he is gone, we can still look back and clearly see the trail bright with hope that invites us to follow. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont.
