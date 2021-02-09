Laurence A. Wade Jr. WILLIAMSTOWN — On Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, Laurence A. "Lonny" Wade Jr., 59, loving husband, father, brother, uncle and Papa, peacefully passed away at his home in Williamstown, surrounded by his loving family. Lonny was born June 6, 1961, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, to Laurence Wade Sr. and Ramona Rosalie (Holden) Wade. Lonny was a graduate of Spaulding High School, class of 1979. Some of Lonny’s greatest accomplishments included attending the Vermont Police Academy, becoming a nationally recognized mine safety and health professional, past SAL Commander of the American Legion Post 63 in Northfield, and being the best friend to anyone he met. Lonny enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, planting a huge garden every year and riding his lawn tractor. He so loved spending time with his friends, from barbequing, 4th of July parties and cooking his famous seafood chowder, to enjoying a drink with his friends at The Pub. On June 6, 1981, Lonny married the love of his life, Cynthia "Cindy" (Scott) Wade, in East Barre, Vermont. He was a warm, caring man to all whom he met and loved telling stories to make people laugh. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Lonny leaves behind Cindy, his loving wife of 39 years; as well as two sons, Christopher and his wife, Courtney, of Williamstown, Mathew of Williamstown; and three grandsons, Christian, Tyler and Wesley. He also leaves his sister, Sharon (Wade) Bergeron of Barre, and brother, Richard "Rick" Wade and his wife, Jan, of Lyndonville; as well many nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours at this time, and a service of remembrance will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice; or the Vermont Cancer Support Network (vcsn.net).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.