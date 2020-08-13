Laura Olivia (Wilder) Potvin BARRE — Laura Olivia (Wilder) Potvin, 90, of Keith Avenue passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Born on Feb. 21, 1930, in Northfield, she was the daughter of Raymond and Hazel (Brown) Wilder. Laura attended local elementary schools and graduated from Montpelier High School. On Sept. 30, 1951, she married Wallace “Bobby” Potvin in St. Albans. They made their home in Cabot for 50 years before moving to Barre. Laura worked as a full-time homemaker until all her children went to school, and then she was employed by Cabot Creamery for 20 years. Laura was a member of the Cabot Ladies Home Dem. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. She also cherished her trips to Karaoke with her sister. In most recent years, Laura loved her puzzle books and spending time with her family. Survivors include her companion and caregiver, granddaughter Desiree Allen; her children, Peter Potvin and wife Luz of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Gloria Colbeth of Wilder, Vermont, Dorothy Fletcher and husband Daniel of Washington, Vermont, Linda Potvin of St. George, Vermont, June Rieder of Barre, Vermont, and Betty Gile and husband Dustin of Cabot, Vermont; her grandchildren, Gabrielle Brown and husband Herman, Peter Potvin III and wife Sherrol, Daniel Fletcher, Derek Allen, Arthur Fletcher, Steven Hough, Darcy Allen, Amanda Rieder, Kate Hough and Jessica Rieder; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; her sisters, Beatrice McAllister of Williamstown, Vermont, and Ramona Pierce of Walpole, New Hampshire; as well as multiple nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bobby; grandson Travis Hough; brother Elbert, who died in infancy; and sister Amy McNaulty. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Durant Cemetery in Cabot. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre – masks and social distancing required, please! For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Laura’s memory may be made to one’s favorite charity.
