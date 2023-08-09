Laura M. Young TUNBRIDGE — Laura Marion Young 93, passed away on August 5, 2023. She was born on October 16, 1929 the daughter of Howard and Lois Eddy. She was married to Everett Young on March 28, 1953. They were married almost 41 years before Everett passed away in 1994. She is survived by five children- Deborah, Bradley (Penney), Jeffrey (Rolinda), Katrina and Patricia (Tom). Also surviving her are 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and 11 siblings- Stephen, Rachel, Russell, Alta, Douglas, Mary, Norma, William, David, Kate and Wallace. She graduated from South Royalton High School and Johnson Teachers College. Calling hours will be held Friday, August 18, 2023 from 5-7pm at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, VT. A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2pm at the Spring Road Cemetery in Tunbridge, VT. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com.
