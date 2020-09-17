Laura Lynn Kamhi ESSEX JUNCTION — Laura Lynn Kamhi, 50, of Village Glen passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home. Born Aug. 25, 1970, she was the daughter of Dale and Kathy (Cox) Finck. Laura attended Barre Town Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1988. Following high school, she attended the University of Tampa and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in microbiology. Laura was employed by the Vermont Department of Health as a microbiologist since 2002. In August of 2009, she married Marc Kamhi in Rhode Island. They made their home in Essex Junction. Marc passed away on April 25, 2020. In her leisure time, Laura enjoyed dancing, music and travel – all over the world – although most of all, she cherished time spent with family and friends. Survivors include her stepchildren, Reid Kamhi and Joanna Kamhi; her parents, Dale and Kathy Finck; her sister, Cara Schutz and husband Craig; as well as her nephew, Carter Schutz, and niece, Caitlyn Schutz. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
