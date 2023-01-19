Laura L. Dunn BARRE — Laura L. Dunn 83, a long-time resident passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Born on March 24, 1939, she was the daughter of Edith C. and Gordon M. Lane. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1957. She also attended the University of Vermont. While working at the State of Vermont she met Leon "Pappy" Dunn and they married in June of 1960. They made their home in Barre for 53 years. Laura was a homemaker and a stay-at-home mom to their three children until all three were in school. When she returned to the workforce, she worked at Bailey Spring and Glass, the Granite Savings Bank, and finally at Spaulding High School as Treasurer of Association Funds. Laura enjoyed traveling both in the United States and abroad. Her travels brought her from the Floating Bridge in Brookfield, Vermont to other exotic places including China, New Zealand, Australia, Africa, Aruba, Alaska, and Panama. During the summer, Laura liked to spend time at the water - either at the family camp on Lake Champlain or in later years on Groton Pond with good friends. She also enjoyed walking, photography and working on the computer. Laura was affectionately known as "LaLa" by her grandchildren and you would often find her on the floor playing with the kids or taking them out to various places. She truly enjoyed sharing and encouraging their loves and interests - sports, music, dance, and computers to name a few. Survivors include her children Karen Philbrick (Ben) of Bethlehem, NH; Jeffrey (Cara) Dunn of Barre, VT; and Gordon (Nicole) Dunn of Douglas, MA; her grandchildren Christian Dunn, Justin (Gabriela) Dunn, Mikayla Dunn, and Hunter Dunn; her sister Penny Lane (Peter Tripp) of Williston, VT; and her brother-in-law Tim (Jackie) Dunn of Lake Luzerne, NY as well as many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Leon Dunn in July 2012. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Elmwood Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Alzheimer’s Research, alz.org/vermont/donate or to Barre Youth Sports, PO Box 821, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
